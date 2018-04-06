Washoe County officials confirm UNR student has measles

RENO (AP) - Washoe County health officials have confirmed a case of measles at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The county health district confirmed Wednesday that a student at the university has the highly contagious viral disease.

School officials say any students who have not been immunized are currently banned from the campus.

District health officer Kevin Dick says they currently are attempting to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease while the unidentified patient was infectious.

He says the infected student visited the UNR Student Health Center on Monday. Other places the student visited during the previous six days include the Squaw Valley ski resort at Lake Tahoe, two urgent care clinics in Sparks and a wide variety of UNR campus buildings.

Anyone who may have been exposed should call the Washoe County Health District at 775-328-2447.