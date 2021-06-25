Warrant event being held in North Las Vegas

Watch
Help available with bench warrants
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a warrant out for your arrest in North Las Vegas, you may be able to get rid of it.

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a warrant quashing event Saturday.

Organizers will provide free legal advice and help you get rid of a bench warrant if possible.

Clark County officials say events like these are important because everyone makes mistakes and those mistakes could have long-term consequences.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the North Las Vegas Justice Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

They will also have information about sealing eviction records at the event.

