Warner Bros. Discovery details economic impact for the state of Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Warner bros. Discovery declares the ways in which their proposed plan could economically benefit the state and its residents.

The plans details the ways in which it could create higher wage jobs, create more economic diversity, provide educational and training opportunities.

The plan is contingent on whether or not the passage of the film tax credit expansion, or the Lange Bill.

Film tax credit bills stand between Sony, Warner Brothers studio projects in Las Vegas

The plan states it would give $1.2 billion in contributions to Nevada's GDP per year, equating to $13.5 billion in 15 years.

The plan also promises to develop filmmakers, showrunners, producers and technicians by partnering with UNLV.

The plan also states that it would spend an addition of $500 million in content spending, $900 million in infrastructure with construction taking place over 36 months.

The report also boasts:



16,630 ongoing job for Nevadans

Over 1,000 construction industry jobs

Diversification of job force leading to salary increase to national average of around $84,714, 35% higher than Nevada's average salary of $62,786

The potential impact of the project was based on analysis by Nordcity.