Wanted: suspects on the run after shooting that left a teenager dead at a Vegas house party

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Suspects in a shooting that left one teenager dead at a Las Vegas house party on Saturday are on the run, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Just after midnight, police received reports of gunshots at a disruptive house party in the 3800 block of Idlewood Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenager near the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a car full of people who were at the party shot the teenager when he was walking away. According to police, the car left the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555, or using this link.

