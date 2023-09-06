Want to see a bighorn sheep? Boulder City introduces 24/7 "Ram Cam" live stream

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Boulder City is introducing a brand-new live stream for all the bighorn sheep fans across the valley.

As the area's bighorn sheep continue to draw tour buses from around the valley, the city has introduced a live stream to allow residents to see the animals from anywhere at any time.

According to city officials, the camera was inspired by one of the most common questions staffers receive: "What time do the Bighorn Sheep graze in Hemenway Park?"

Officials say that the sheep come down from the mountain at various times of day, making it difficult to pinpoint an exact time that they'll be around. Most days, observers can spot around 40 to 60 sheep in the park, grazing and looking for water.

“They are a very popular tourist attraction to our community,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Unfortunately, they are wild animals and keep an unpredictable schedule. They may be in the park Monday morning at 8 a.m., but Tuesday, they may not show up at all.”

The camera cost just under $6,000, which came from the City's General Fund, and was placed in the park's northwest corner, located at 401 Ville Dr.

According to a news release, the Ram Cam was first suggested in March 2022 under the leadership of Roger Hall, the City Parks and Recreation Director, though connectivity issues slowed the process.

“In addition to out-of-town visitors, many residents want to take their families to see the bighorns while they’re in the park,” said Hall. “Now, they can check the feed on their home computer or cell phone and decide if they want to make the drive, ride, or walk to the park.”

To watch the live feed, visit www.bcnv.org/ramcam.