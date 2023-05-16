Want to prevent the 'summer slide?' Library District offers free program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As students get ready for summer break, the Library District is kicking off the 2023 Summer Challenge to prevent the ‘summer slide.’

Summer slide refers to the decline in academic skills that can occur when school isn’t in session.

The Summer Challenge is open and free for children, teens and adults. Participants can be eligible for a chance to win NBA Summer League goodies, Vegas Golden Knights gear, an instant camera and more prizes.

Examples of Summer Challenge activities include:

· Anime drawing with The Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III

· Live music and dance with YouTube sensations Koo Koo Kanga Roo [kookookangaroo.com]

· Exclusive Meet & Greet with the United States Space Force, the newest branch of the military

· Space Discussion with planetary scientist Carolyn Porco, who has served on multiple imaging projects on Saturn, Pluto, and the outer solar system

· Origami Tales by Kuniko Yamamoto, using origami, music and interaction to engage children in Japanese culture and the art of storytelling

· StuntMasters Inc. featuring world-class BMX bike stunts and positive messaging for tweens & teens

· Fratello Marionettes, delighting young audiences with Jack & the Beanstalk

Summer Challenge kick-off celebrations start May 16.