Want to 'go to jail'? Las Vegas police providing opportunity for those 18 and up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is allowing those 18 and over to get a glimpse of what jail looks like.
"Want to go to jail?" police said in a tweet. "For a tour?"
LVMPD said space is limited to take a look inside the Clark County Detention Center.
The tour will start at the end of April on the 29th around 12 p.m.
Police emphasize that space will be limited for the tour and those interested must be 18 years old and over to participate.
To RSVP, email recruiting officer Jimison at c14521j@lvmpd.com.
The address of the Clark County Detention Center is 330 S. Casino Center Boulevard.