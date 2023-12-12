Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Want to be on Queer Eye? Here's how you can audition in Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Fab 5 From ‘Queer Eye’ Are Launching An Affordable Furniture Line At Walmart
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 12:30:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a sibling, parent, spouse, colleague, or friend with a compelling story in need of a makeover, ITV America wants to hear from you!

ITV is seeking nominations for the Emmy-Award-winning Netflix series Queer Eye, where the "Fab Five" advise people in need of lifestyle makeovers.

More than a decade after the original series went off-air, a new "Fab Five" — made up of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan van Ness — serving as experts in Food, Interior Design, Culture, Fashion, and Grooming, respectively.

Queer Eye Casting
ITV is seeking nominations for the Emmy-Award-winning Netflix series Queer Eye, where the "Fab Five" advise people in need of lifestyle makeovers.

If you know someone deserving of a visit from the "Fab Five," please email the name, a recent photo, and the story of the individual to qecasting@itv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH