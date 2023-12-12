Want to be on Queer Eye? Here's how you can audition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a sibling, parent, spouse, colleague, or friend with a compelling story in need of a makeover, ITV America wants to hear from you!

ITV is seeking nominations for the Emmy-Award-winning Netflix series Queer Eye, where the "Fab Five" advise people in need of lifestyle makeovers.

More than a decade after the original series went off-air, a new "Fab Five" — made up of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan van Ness — serving as experts in Food, Interior Design, Culture, Fashion, and Grooming, respectively.

If you know someone deserving of a visit from the "Fab Five," please email the name, a recent photo, and the story of the individual to qecasting@itv.com.