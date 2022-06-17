Walmart invests in higher wages for Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy technicians

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — Walmart officials are raising pay for more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy technicians, increasing the average wage to more than $20 an hour.

This is the second significant investment for the associates this past year, according to Walmart.

The company plans to continue automatic pay raises for pharmacy technicians as the new progressive wage model is designed to set them apart from competitors.

Certified pharmacy technicians can make $3 more per hour than their non-certified peers. Walmart covers the cost of getting approved from career diplomas, on-the-job training, and test prep to paying the certification exam fee.

