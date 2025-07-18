Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Walmart hiring fair aims to fill nearly 200 technician positions across western states including Nevada

Technical positions in exterior services, general maintenance and refrigeration/HVAC offer competitive pay starting at $19 per hour with some roles eligible for relocation packages
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walmart is holding a hiring fair for nearly 200 technician positions for the their Las Vegas and western region markets.

These openings center around filling technician positions specific to exterior services, general maintenance and refrigeration/HVAC.

More than 180 positions need to be filled for their western region, including northern Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and other areas.

The company said they offer relocation packages for refrigeration/HVAC technicians.

Compensation for each position depends on the role, qualifications and experience, the company said:

  • Exterior services technician | Starting at $19-$34/hour
  • General maintenance technician | Starting at $22-$40/hour
  • Refrigeration/HVAC technician | Starting at $27-$45/hour

Walmart said attendees must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and present a valid, state-issued photo ID. It is highly recommended that you bring any certifications and a resume, if you have one.

