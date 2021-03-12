WalletHub study shows which states are recovering the quickest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on March 1 and were 90% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest figures. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

Nevada is ranked No. 44 for quickest recovery in last week and No. 32 for quickest recovery overall.

Change in Nevada Weekly Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):



399.10% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs 2019) 11,125 the week of March 1, 2021 vs 2,229 the week of March 4, 2019 10th slowest recovery in the U.S.

391.39% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020) 11,125 the week of March 1, 2021 vs 2,264 the week of January 1, 2020 6th slowest recovery in the U.S.

745.36% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Previous Year) 872,955 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of March 1, 2021 vs 117,118 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of March 2, 2020 20th slowest recovery in the U.S.



To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here.

