Walker Furniture gives new beds to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Project Fire-House is at it again.

The "Rested and Ready" program is a partnership between Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Walker Furniture, bringing comfort to local first responders.

KTNV Jordan Moore, Community Engagement Administrator for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, talks about the Walker Furniture donation on September 20, 2023. (KTNV)

Fire Station 6, on the College of Southern Nevada campus is the 12th firehouse to receive all new mattresses since 2022.

Walker Furniture has donated more than $100,000 worth of mattresses and they say it is all for a good reason.

Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi is a co-owner of Walker Furniture.

KTNV Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, co-owner of Walker Furniture at Fire Station 6 in Las Vegas on September 20, 2023.

"They're always there for us. Everything—fires, floods, any little thing. You call and the firefighters are there for us always. So, as a furniture store, Walker Furniture, what can we do for them?" she asks herself.

The company came up with the idea to deliver over 150 new mattresses to local fire houses.