Wahlburgers announces second Las Vegas location opening March 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A famous restaurant headed by an even more famous family is opening a second location in Las Vegas next week.

Wahlburgers, started by actor Mark Wahlberg and his family, opened their first location in Las Vegas back in 2016 at the Grand Bazaar Shops outside Bally's on the strip.

Now, a grand opening for their newest storefront inside the Mandalay Bay will happen on Monday, March 27. The restaurant will have a capacity of 150 patrons.

“People come to Las Vegas to make memories that last a lifetime, and my brothers and I are thrilled to be a part of those experiences as we welcome visitors to Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay,” said Mark, who recently moved from California to the Summerlin area with his family.