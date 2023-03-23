Waffle contest to raise money for CCSD K9 police and Burn Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local coffee shop Tiabi Coffee and Waffles is hosting its 3rd annual Waffles for a Cause waffle-eating contest and community Sugar Squat challenge on International Waffle Day, Saturday, March 25. The event raises money for the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation and the CCSD Police K9 unit.

“They are doing great things out there in our Clark County schools, keeping them safe and then the Burn Foundation helping burn victims,” said Tiffany Biscoe, owner of Tibia Coffee and Waffles. “We just got inspired to do it because we wanted to do something for the community.”

For every waffle that an officer or a firefighter eats, $5 will be donated to one of the charities. The red velvet waffle donates $10.

“They’re really good waffles,” said Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter Allen McFall. “But when you’ve eaten 5 and you get to the red velvet waffle, for me it’s rough, but I’ve got some big guys coming.

Last year's winner, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter Zach Lamboo, ate eight and a half waffles. This year, he’s aiming to eat 10. He said the secret is dunking the waffle in water to soften the bread, much like in a hot dog eating contest.

While the waffle-eating contest is for CCSD Police and Southern Nevada firefighters, community members are invited to participate in the Sugar Squat Challenge. Contestants must hold a 25-pound bag of sugar and perform squats. The winner can eat free waffles for a year.

The Waffles for a Cause fundraiser is on Saturday, March 25 at Tiabi Coffee and Waffles located at 3961 S. Maryland Pkwy in Las Vegas. The events begin at 8 a.m.