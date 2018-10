LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Vice President Mike Pence was in Nevada over the weekend to rally voters for Republicans Sen. Dean Heller, Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Cresent Hardy.

Pence's Las Vegas event with Hardy took place Saturday morning at The Venetian hotel-casino.

Hardy is the Republican nominee for Nevada Congressional District 4.

Pence then traveled to Carson City for another rally after the Nevada Day parade that commemorates Nevada's admission to statehood in 1864.

Heller is in a tight re-election battle and Laxalt is in a tight race for governor against Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

