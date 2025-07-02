Volunteers preparing for Summerlin Patriotic Parade, set to include Original Misfit special guest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley's largest Independence Day celebration is getting ready to take over Summerlin.

Volunteers put the finishing touches on some of this year's entries in the 2025 Summerlin Patriotic Parade.

Summerlin Patriotic Parade to include VGK Original Misfit as special guest

Organizers say it takes more than 2,500 participants and 500 volunteers to bring this patriotic spectacle to life.

This year will also have a lineup of special guests.

"We always want to bring the game day experience to the streets, and we've been successful at doing that," Tommy Porrello, of the Summerlin Council.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo along with Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley will help kick off the 31st annual parade.

"We invite the Vegas Vivas and we have the drum line and we, you know, all the excitement is there, but it's really special when we're joined by a guest, and Reilly Smith will be with us this year. We're really happy to have him," Porello added.

The parade starts Friday at 9 a.m. at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in Summerlin North.

Attendees may set up their viewing area along the parade route starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.