Viva Las Vegas music festival returns to Orleans Hotel and Casino for 27th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Viva Las Vegas, one of the city's longest-running music festivals, returns to the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

The four-day extravaganza, now in its 27th year, promises attendees a vibrant mix of live music, classic cars and a vintage fashion show.

Known for its nostalgic rock 'n roll vibes, the festival typically draws in around 9,000 music fans, with the Saturday Car Show often attracting up to 20,000 visitors. This year, the Car Show on April 20 will feature a headline performance by Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats.

"I have heard people say that they spend 51 weeks a year feeling like the odd one out, and when they come to Viva Las Vegas, they feel like they belong," said event organizer Tom Ingram.

Tickets for the event, running from April 18-21, are available at the door and on the festival's website. Visit the festival website for more information and ticket purchases.