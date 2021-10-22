Vitalant asks for routine blood donations amid Las Vegas shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is facing a critical blood and platelet shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now.

Due to COVID-19, many blood drives have been canceled throughout Nevada and nationally.

Vitalant is in desperate need of Type O blood, which is the "most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies."

A spokesperson for Vitalant says its blood bank has decreased to under a two-day supply which is its lowest level since May 2020.

Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals nationwide, and they are also experiencing a platelet shortage.

According to the organization, "Platelets are tiny cells that help blood clots. They must be transfused within about a week of donation and about 50% of platelets are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment."

Vitalant Southern Nevada has three Blood Donation Locations, open daily:

Henderson – Green Valley: 601 Whitney Ranch Dr. Bldg. D, Ste 20

Las Vegas – Northwest: 4950 W. Craig Rd.

Las Vegas– West Charleston: 6930 W. Charleston Blvd.