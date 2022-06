Visitors won $10,000+ at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island Las Vegas said they awarded major jackpots in the month of May.

According to the casino, visitors won $10,000 or more during May which included:

Elda A. visiting from California won $10,836 on Dancing Drum Grand Jackpot.

Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $34,722 on Dancing Drum Bonus.

Manuel P. visiting from California won $10,250 on Tu Fu Bonus.

Pierre P. visiting from Texas won $12,740 on Lock it Link Grand.

Randal L. visiting from Texas won $10,500 on Cash Machine.

Rhonda C. visiting from Australia won $20,621 on Lighting Link Bonus.