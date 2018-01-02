Visitors hike Nevada's newest state park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some people got to spend their New Years taking a journey back in time exploring Nevada's newest state park right in the valley.

Ice Age Fossils State Park is located near Shadow Ridge High School in the northwest part of the valley. It's not expected to fully open for another few years, but today people got a chance to hike it.

The park has formations with layers of fossilized animals like mammoths and camels that roamed the valley thousands of years ago, and remnants of the Big Dig excavation in the 60's.

Eventually, the state is also planning to open a visitor's center at the site.