Vision 2023 Summit provides first responders with innovative technology solutions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vision 2023 Summit is underway and provides a platform for professionals to explore cutting-edge technology and tools while participating in informative workshops.

The summit aims at enhancing public safety measures.

John Paul, the Deputy Executive Director of the Public Safety Broadband Technology Association, highlights a satellite system—the C-R-D device. This device is connected to a dedicated public safety broadband network known as FirstNet. The FirstNet can only be accessed by first responders in case of a tragedy.

"In the event of a natural disaster, rural areas, or mountainous regions. An example would be when the flood occurred in Eastern Kentucky; we brought this equipment in. It's easy to set up and very mobile, and you can get it into rural areas, difficult terrain, and what it does is it keeps the network up and running," explained John Paul.

According to Paul, the FirstNet network was established in response to the network challenges experienced by first responders during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The summit is scheduled to continue until Thursday, Sept. 28.