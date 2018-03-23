Virtual reality hits the casino floor at the Orleans Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - If you are looking for a new casino gaming experience, you might want to head over to the Orleans Hotel and Casino. That is where you will find the Virtual Zone. It is Boyd Gaming's first virtual reality entertainment offering and IGT's first VR installation on a casino floor. 13 Action News got a chance to check it out.

Customers can test their virtual archery skills on the game we tried out for a chance to win bragging rights or slot dollars. Inside the Virtual Zone you get fitted with a helmet and controllers. Inside the virtual castle you use the bow and arrow to defend it from aggressors. You're scored on the number of targets you hit and you can actually compete with other people for prizes in slot dollars.

Virtual Zone games can be played Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.