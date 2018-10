LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple viewers are reaching out to us about the condition of Eastern Avenue. In all fairness, there are over 6 miles under construction right now.

More people are moving to Las Vegas, and Clark County is trying to keep up with improvements.

There are 5 different projects happening all at the same time but scheduled to end at different times. Eastern should be new, improved, and construction free by March of 2019.