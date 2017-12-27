Viewer reaches out to 13 Action News about potholes

Some potholes near Sahara Avenue and Arden have been causing lots of trouble for drivers in the area.

A viewer sent 13 Action News several photos of the damage to his vehicle because of the potholes.

We went to check out the situation and found workers in the process of fixing the problem.

The county told Channel 13 that they respond to citizens' complaints and make road repairs on a regular basis.

If you have traffic troubles in your neighborhood though, we want to know about it. Send an email to traffictroubles@ktnv.com. Please include name and phone number.