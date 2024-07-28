Video shows parents before 2-year-old is found dead in dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has been closely following the case of Diaja Smith,23, and Jacoby Robinson Sr., 24.

Video shows parents before 2-year-old is found in dumpster

They're the suspects accused of killing their own 2-year-old son, Jacoby Robinson Jr.

KTNV

Jacoby Jr. was found dead inside a dumpster on Lewis and 13th last month.

After filing a public records request, Channel 13 obtained grand jury evidence that got the pair indicted earlier this month for murder and child abuse charges.

One of the exhibits is a bodycam video from a city marshal who discovers the toddler's body for the first time.

KTNV

He is heard yelling profanity several times and then tells his partner to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Testimony from grand jury transcripts reveal the city marshal was dispatched after a missing child report and the command post advised them to look through dumpsters and trash cans.

The scene unfolded beginning at 8 p.m. on the evening of June 6.

A Metro detective originally responded to a park in downtown where Smith was with her two other kids.

She gave a voluntary statement to police that reads in part:

"I got off the bus at 7:40 p.m. and I walked down Charleston and Maryland. I took both of my kids out of the stroller and Jacoby Jr. ran to the slide."

But surveillance footage from the apartment complex where Smith and Robinson were living paints a much different picture of what unfolded.

This footage was also presented to the grand jury.

Just an hour before Smith made the missing child report at around 7 p.m., Robinson is seen stepping out of the apartment where he and Smith reportedly live.

A few minutes later, Smith is also seen leaving the same apartment with a stroller. Jacoby Jr. is in the back of the stroller in a blue shirt, his twin Jachail is in the front, and his youngest son Jai'cee is strapped on Smith's chest.

Smith is then seen walking towards an alleyway. A camera near the dumpster then shows Smith walking toward the dumpster.

Smith is off camera and a few minutes later, there's a metal-sounding boom.

She walks back on camera and Jacoby Jr. is no longer seen in the stroller.

Grand jury testimony also reveals Metro obtained search warrants for Smith and Robinson's phones.

A police detective who testified said Smith's phone wasn't used for weeks. But on Robinson's phone, there's a search on how to perform CPR at 12:44 p.m. on June 6.

At 1:07 p.m., there's web history of a search for bus tickets from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Then at 2:36 p.m., there's an outgoing message that reads:

"It's urgent, can you come pick us up and take us back to L.A. with you."

Police said they also found remnants of a charging cord at Robinson and Smith's apartment which they believe was used to whip the children.

According to testimony, police said Robinson never admitted to "whopping his children" but told police he encouraged Smith to whip them.

More evidence shown to the grand jury reveals Smith also sent several jail letters to Robinson. In one letter she writes in part:

"Why didn't I listen when I said no more whoopings? When you told me to stop whopping the kids."

A picture of Jachail and Jacoby Jr. on March 28 was also shown to a grand jury. At the time, there are no apparent injuries on the twins.

KTNV

Police said they learned Smith got custody of the children in April. Before then, they were under the care of Child Protective Services.

Last Wednesday, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo revealed both of their cases were under consideration for the death penalty and the pair could face additional charges.

The two are scheduled to be back in court August 8.