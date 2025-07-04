Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Video shows fire in Cromwell hotel garage on the Las Vegas Strip

Fire on Las Vegas Strip
Images from video courtesy Amir Vegas
Video shared with Channel 13 shows smoke emanating from a fire that broke out in a Las Vegas Strip hotel's parking garage early Friday morning.
Fire on Las Vegas Strip
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video shared with Channel 13 shows the plume of smoke emanating from a fire that broke out in a Las Vegas Strip hotel's parking garage early Friday morning.

See the plume of smoke over the Las Vegas Strip when the fire first broke out:

Video shows fire in Cromwell hotel garage on the Las Vegas Strip

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames on the fourth floor of the parking garage near The Cromwell hotel, a spokesperson for the fire department stated.

The first firefighters were on scene four minutes after being dispatched at 6:34 a.m., the spokesperson wrote.

The fire stemmed from a storage room, and sprinklers had already been activated to partially quench the flames, a CCFD official stated.

A total of 46 fire personnel responded and remained on scene to get the issue under control. According to CCFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign (Cover)

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how