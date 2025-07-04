LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video shared with Channel 13 shows the plume of smoke emanating from a fire that broke out in a Las Vegas Strip hotel's parking garage early Friday morning.

See the plume of smoke over the Las Vegas Strip when the fire first broke out:

Video shows fire in Cromwell hotel garage on the Las Vegas Strip

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames on the fourth floor of the parking garage near The Cromwell hotel, a spokesperson for the fire department stated.

The first firefighters were on scene four minutes after being dispatched at 6:34 a.m., the spokesperson wrote.

The fire stemmed from a storage room, and sprinklers had already been activated to partially quench the flames, a CCFD official stated.

A total of 46 fire personnel responded and remained on scene to get the issue under control. According to CCFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.