Video shows fire in Cromwell hotel garage on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video shared with Channel 13 shows the plume of smoke emanating from a fire that broke out in a Las Vegas Strip hotel's parking garage early Friday morning.
See the plume of smoke over the Las Vegas Strip when the fire first broke out:
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames on the fourth floor of the parking garage near The Cromwell hotel, a spokesperson for the fire department stated.
The first firefighters were on scene four minutes after being dispatched at 6:34 a.m., the spokesperson wrote.
The fire stemmed from a storage room, and sprinklers had already been activated to partially quench the flames, a CCFD official stated.
A total of 46 fire personnel responded and remained on scene to get the issue under control. According to CCFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.