TEXAS (KTNV) - A video recently released shows a school bus getting swept away by floodwaters in Texas.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 near Austin after a driver drove past a barricade and attempted to cross a flooded area.

The bus gets caught up in the water and floats down a creek before the driver completely loses control.

A 12-year-old student was a passenger on the bus as it finally came to rest on the side of a few trees.

Emergency responders rescued the driver and the student.

Officials report the driver has since been fired and is facing charges.