VIDEO: Las Vegas valley sees wild night of weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wild night of weather across the Las Vegas valley!

A broad area of low pressure pushing in from the Pacific continues to impact the region with rain, hail, snow and graupel reported in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible off and on through Friday night with chances near 50% across southern Nevada. For the most part, we'll see rain showers push through with snow falling above 4000 feet, a few inches possible for higher terrain.

As isolated thunderstorms develop, hail and graupel are possible as well! Both have been reported Thursday night with accumulating graupel giving the appearance of snow in some neighborhoods.

WHAT IS GRAUPEL?

Graupel forms when a snowflake melts just enough that supercooled water droplets cling to it forming ice pellets. It's softer than hail but takes on a pellet look, often described as nature's Dippin' Dots!

FUTURE FORECAST

A few hit or miss showers will continue overnight with chances picking back up to 50% on Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with cold conditions.

Highs are capped about 15º below the seasonal average in the low to mid-50s.

This low-pressure system moves on by the weekend. We expect mostly sunny skies, breezy wind, and highs back in the 60s by Saturday.