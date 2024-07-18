VIDEO: Golden eagle rescued at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An eagle-eyed visitor spotted a golden eagle in distress Tuesday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and alerted park rangers about the bird of prey.

The bird is perched on a road in a video shared on Red Rock Canyon's social media channels. A ranger with a large net approaches and captures the bird. Another ranger then comes over and covers the eagle with a towel. The bird is picked up and deposited into a cardboard DeWalt shopvac box.

The bird was transported to experts for care.

On Facebook, rangers thanked the visitor: "A huge thank you to the kind visitor at Red Rock Canyon NCA yesterday, who called and alerted the Rangers about a golden eagle in distress by Ice Box Canyon. After many hours of observation, a fantastic team of RRCNCA Rangers, the RRCNCA Wildlife Biologist, and NDOW determined the best course of action was to transfer the eagle for care."

