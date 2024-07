LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The crowd at Friday night's performance of MAGIC MIKE LIVE "went nuts" after Channing Tatum went on stage and danced to hype up the crowd.

It happened at the 10 p.m. performance at Sahara Las Vegas.

Channing was in the crowd with a group of celebrities for a bachelor party for celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal and his finance Connor Bailey.

Take a look at video of Tatum dancing on stage