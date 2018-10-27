LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Suspected serial killer Nathan Burkett pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder this week.

Prosecutors say the 68-year-old is responsible for three cold case murders in Las Vegas. The women were assaulted and strangled before their bodies were dumped near Burkett's apartment, according to police.

The family of Barbara Ann Cox says they feel they are still waiting for justice. They wanted a trial and a first-degree murder conviction.

"That was the only sister I had," said Connie Bainbridge, "I loved her and she didn't deserve that."

Cox was killed in 1978. Her family is still dealing with extreme pain and grief.

"The effect goes on and on and on, it hasn't stopped," said niece Gwen Duran. Loved ones say they are angry that prosecutors offered Burkett a deal.

"He was watching her and he got her," said Bainbridge, "how is that second-degree murder?"

Right now, the Review-Journal is reporting that prosecutors decided against the death penalty after learning that Burkett was developing dementia. They expect he'll die in prison.

For now, Cox's family chooses to remember her life and legacy.

"She was always just a lot of fun," said Duran, "..she always had one of us girls with her at all times."