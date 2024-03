LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in the hospital following an altercation which lead to a stabbing, and eventually a crash.

Two people were fighting when one produced a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim fled the scene only to be hit by a car while running in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Northbound US-95, according to LVMPD.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said in the Monday announcement.