Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Las Vegas and Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday.

Pence will travel with the Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. The vice president will be joined by Sen. Dean Heller at the grand opening of AFWERX Vegas, a work space for the Air Force program that fosters entrepreneurial innovation engagements.

Then Pence will deliver remarks to airmen and their families at Nellis Air Force Base.