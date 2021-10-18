Vice President Kamala Harris tours Lake Mead, discusses climate change with Nevada leaders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon and discussed climate change amid water shortages in the state.

Harris arrived in the Las Vegas area around 11:30 a.m. at Nellis Air Force Base and was greeted by Col. Kevin Jamieson of Nellis AFB, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Susie Lee and Rep. Steven Horsford.

Harris was able to tour Lake Mead at around noon and received a briefing on the current water level at the lake, including the drought situation affecting Nevada and its surrounding states.

The vice president also delivered remarks on making the case for the largest investment in climate resilience in U.S. history through passing the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

