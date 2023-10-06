Vice President Kamala Harris to make Las Vegas stop during 'Fight for Our Freedoms' college tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Las Vegas stop along her month-long college tour across the US on Friday morning.

She will visit the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

According to a White House news release, Vice President Harris will be visiting around a dozen campuses in at least seven states to "mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights."

Vice President Harris is set to address several key issues that "disproportionately impact young people across the country," including reproductive freedoms, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” said Vice President Harris in a release. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”