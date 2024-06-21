Vice President Harris set to visit Las Vegas after presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make another trip to Las Vegas on Friday, June 28. This will be just one day after the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

This will be the vice president’s fifth visit to the state this year and her 13th since being sworn in. Harris was expected to make a trip in early May but had to cancel due to inclement weather.

Harris is expected to highlight the stakes of this year's election for Latino voters.

During Harris' last visitin April, she participated in a moderated conversation about the impact of the Safer Communities Act.

Vice President Harris talks abortion, guns during visit to Southern Nevada

In January, she was in Las Vegas to tour the Chef Jeff Project and announce a Small Business Administration rule that will help more individuals start and run small businesses.

She also began the year by meeting with hospitality workers of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 to congratulate them on their successful new contracts.