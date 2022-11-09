Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights on longest win streak in NHL after 8th consecutive victory

Posted at 7:24 PM, Nov 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. VGK is now 12-2 overall.

This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. It's the second-longest win streak in franchise history, and currently the longest win streak in the NHL.

