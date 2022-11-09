Vegas Golden Knights on longest win streak in NHL after 8th consecutive victory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. VGK is now 12-2 overall.

VGK grabs their 8th consecutive win. That’s the longest win streak in the NHL. It’s also tied for their second longest win streak in franchise history. #VegasBorn

