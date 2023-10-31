VGK Owner Bill Foley to be recognized as Nevada National Guard honorary commander in Friday ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley is receiving a special honor from the Nevada National Guard.

Foley will be recognized as an honorary commander at an upcoming ceremony on Friday, November 3, at 1 p.m.

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong describes the honorary commander program as serving two main missions:

To educate community leaders about the Guard’s mission.

To foster a supportive relationship with the community while increasing military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations.

“Given all he has done for our nation and community, Bill Foley is the type of person the honorary commander program was made for,” Armstrong said.

Foley, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, is well known for his philanthropic efforts and previously attaining rank of captain in the military before finding success in business ventures like owning the Knights.

“This event serves as a way to recognize his service for our state, nation and community and celebrate all he has done throughout his career, especially his support of our nation’s military,” Armstrong continued.

The ceremony will be held at 4500 Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

