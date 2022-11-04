VGK one of the top teams in the NHL, off to one of their best starts in franchise history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After defeating the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime wednesday night, the Golden Knights improve to 9-2 overall, making them one of the top teams in the NHL.

"i have a great stat for you, the last 2 games, the Golden Knights have not led in game, at any point but they've won both games. That's virtually impossible to do," Darren Millard said.

Only 11 games in and the Vegas Golden Knights are off to one of their best starts in franchise history.

"You're seeing the return to expressive mark stone, and his i'm sure relief and also getting back to his normal game," Millard continued. "Alec Martinez is hooting' and hollering out there. William Karlsson… he's off to one of the best starts of his career!"

From the shutout goaltending to a productive top line the Golden Knights are excelling under Bruce Cassidy but VGK broadcast host Darren Mallard attributes this key factor to their success.

"I look at their defending and the heat that they've taken off of 2 goaltender who are in the spotlight at the start of the year and have been able to reduce the exposure the high danger chances have been overwhelming to me and they've been able to ease them in and really make it possible for them to succeed and then give everybody else in front of them confidence and really put some wins together."

As the Golden knights are riding a 5-game win streak, there's one fact that remains true the VGK is committed to building a solid bond on and off the ice.

The Golden knights continue their 5-game road trip tomorrow when they face the Ottawa Senators. Puck drops at 4 pm.