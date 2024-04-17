VGK Foundation, Smith's show fans appreciation in Fuel the Realm gas giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, hundreds of Vegas Golden Knights fans lined up their vehicles at the Smith's gas station on Warm Springs and Durango for the Fuel the Realm gas giveaway. The VGK Foundation and Smith’s filled up the tanks of 400 cars as part of Fan Appreciation Week.

“What they’re doing is amazing,” said fan Heavenly Thirsty. “For them to do this for us is really cool.”

The Thirsty family was the first to show up, arriving at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 inside T-Mobile Arena. That’s where the team gave away bobbleheads to show appreciation to the fans. However, VGK VP of Communications and Content Nate Ewell said they wanted to show their appreciation to fans who don’t make it out to the games.

“We wanted to get back into the community and help people out,” Ewell said. “It’s the best time of the year as we get into the playoffs," Ewell said.

The Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The night will determine where VGK lands in the playoffs. They’ll either take on the Edmonton Canucks or the Dallas Stars, the top two teams in the Western Conference.

If fans couldn’t make it to the gas giveaway, the same gas station at 8525 W Warm Springs Road is giving a $.20 discount on every gallon for drivers who fill up through April 19.