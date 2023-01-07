VGK and CCSD to recognize three police department employees on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Clark County School District and the Vegas Golden Knights will honor three CCSD Police Department employees at the CCSD Police Department Headquarters in Henderson, NV.

The recipients will receive tickets to a VGK home game, custom jerseys, and an appearance by Chance, the VGK mascot. In addition, they will be given Exemplary Employee Certificates for their contributions to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff. The event will begin at 10 a.m.