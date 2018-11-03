LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The following is a list of 2018 Veterans Day specials being offered in Las Vegas:

AMERICAN BEER & COCKTAILS

To thank military veterans and active service members, those who present a valid military ID will receive 30 percent off the bill at ameriCAN beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

APPLEBEE'S

On Nov. 11, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is on a mission to proudly serve one million free meals to neighborhood military heroes. For the 11th year, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will invite all veterans and active-duty military to visit their local restaurants on Veterans Day to enjoy a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder will honor all veterans and active military with free buffet admission at both locations on Nov. 12.

BEER PARK

In honor of the land of the free and home of the brave, Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will offer military service members a 10 percent discount on Nov. 11. The discount can be applied toward any of beer selections and dishes.

CABO WABO CANTINA AT MIRACLE MILE SHOPS

Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will honor Veterans Day with a twenty percent off drink special for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11.

CITY OF HENDERSON

The City of Henderson proudly honors those who have served the nation in the armed forces at its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Henderson Events Plaza. Mayor Debra March and members of the City Council, joined by the Basic High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC and local veterans groups, will honor those who have fought for the United States of America.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS

Several major streets in downtown Las Vegas will be closed on Nov. 11, due to the Veterans Day Parade and the Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & ½ Marathon. Closures will begin at 7 a.m. with Fourth Street between Coolidge and Ogden avenues as preparations are made for the Veterans Day Parade that begins at 10 a.m.

CRAZY HORSE 3

Crazy Horse 3 will thank the military for their service with a complimentary beer or cocktail and the company of the club’s gorgeous entertainers in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The offer is valid for any current or former members of the military with a valid military ID.

DISCOVERY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

In honor of Veterans Day, the museum invites veterans and active duty military to enjoy the museum for free now through Nov. 12. In addition, veterans can bring up to four (4) guests to the museum for a discounted rate of $20 or $5 per guest. Veterans and active military can also take advantage of 20 percent off all memberships purchased now through Nov. 12. Guests must show proof of valid military ID to receive the offer.

FANTASY

Fantasy, female adult revue, at Luxor hotel-casino will salute the nation’s troops with a complimentary performance at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day.

PANCHO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will salute to Veterans Day with a 25 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, available all day on Sunday, Nov. 11.

PBR ROCKBAR

To thank military veterans and active service members, those who present a valid military ID will receive 30 percent off the bill at PBR Rock Bar & Grill beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

PT'S TAVERNS

PT’s Taverns will offer happy hour selections throughout the day on Nov.11 to veterans and active-duty service members who present a valid military ID. PT’s Happy Hour offers a 50 percent discount on drinks including wines by the glass, premium spirits, and all craft and import beer, which includes PT’s own craft brews. PT’s Happy Hour food selections priced at $6 include Sriracha chicken bites and loaded potato skins; and $7 selections include a half-pound pub burger and chicken parmesan sliders.

RAMPART CASINO

Veterans Day Buffet: All veterans eat free on Nov. 11 Must show valid military ID.

RED LOBSTER

In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

STATION CASINOS

In observance of Veterans Day, Station Casinos says thank you to those who served in the United States Armed Forces. Station Casinos is offering a free buffet meal to all active duty military and veterans with a valid Station Casinos military Boarding Pass. Available on Nov. 12, just swipe military Boarding Pass card at any kiosk to receive a voucher for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet.

THE SOURCE

The Source cannabis dispensaries will honor the military with an increased military discount in honor of Veterans Day from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11. The dispensaries will double its regular military discount of 10 percent to a maximum of 20 percent for veterans and active-duty service members who present a valid military ID or discharge form at both locations.

WESTGATE LAS VEGAS

To celebrate Veterans Day, the property is offering a variety of special promotions to show appreciation for those who serve. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will host the $40,000 Salute to Service Slot Tournament and is offering one free entry for active and retired veterans and their spouses.



On Nov. 11 the Fresh Buffet will offer a free brunch buffet entrance for active and retired veterans with their WOW card. On Veterans Day, Nov. 12, at Benihana, active and retired veterans can enjoy one free appetizer with the purchase of an entree.



Special discounted room rates are also being offered for a limited time. Beginning Nov. 9 for one week ending on Nov. 16, active military and retired veterans receive a 25 percent discount on all rooms.

WIENERSCHNITZEL

Wienerschnitzel is honoring all veterans and those in active and reserve military duty with a free Chili Dog, small fries and 20 oz. drink on Nov. 11.

XAVIER MORTIMER

This Veterans Day, Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will honor active and retired military personnel, with a military I.D., with a buy-one, get-one-free ticket deal on Nov. 11.