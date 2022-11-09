Veterans can now get a free lifetime permit to federal lands

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — Veterans and Gold Star Families can now get a free lifetime pass to national parks. To commemorate Veterans Day, everyone can enjoy free admission to Death Valley National Park on Friday, November 11.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced on November 8th that veterans of the United States Armed Forces and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests according to a press release.

The new lifetime membership for veterans and Gold Star Families joins the existing free yearly Military Pass, which has been offered since 2012.

Veterans can enter participating federal recreation locations that ordinarily charge an entrance fee by presenting one of four types of valid ID: Department of Defense ID Card, Veteran Health ID, Veteran ID Card, or veteran's designation on a state-issued US driver's license or ID card.

Gold Star Families self-certify their eligibility by printing and submitting an NPS.gov voucher.