Veteran stories told through portrait gallery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 20 years and 19 days, Dr. C. Edward Cotton served as a flight surgeon. He served in Las Vegas, North Dakota, Korea and other places around the world.

“I was assigned to the F-16 test squadron at Nellis Air Force base,” Cotton said. “What I had to do for my patients, I did.”

Cotton's wife made a quilt, stitching his Air Force patches around an American flag. It now hangs on the second floor of Henderson City Hall as part of the exhibit.

Inside Henderson City Hall, portraits of veterans line the walls, accompanied by historic veteran medals, memorabilia, and artwork made by or for local veterans.

Local photographer Mikel Conrad began shooting portraits of Valley veterans four years ago. The project, called “Remembering Our Vets: One Story at a Time," was meant to simply recognize war veterans, but over time, it turned into something much more.

“I’m hoping that the younger generation will look at those and say, ‘I want to be like that. I want to serve,’" Conrad said. "Whether it’s the military, or community or just your neighbor.”

The exhibit will be on display through November 30th inside Henderson City Hall.

