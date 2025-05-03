Watch Now
Venetian Las Vegas addresses concerns of contaminated drinking water

Video taken at the Venetian Las Vegas amid reports of concerns that the resort's drinking water had possibly been contaminated.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Las Vegas is addressing concerns about possible contaminated drinking water at the resort.

Channel 13 received multiple reports of possible contamination on Friday evening. One viewer reached out to share a video that showed soda machines taped off and at least two uniformed officers in a dining area.

At least two sources have told us they were briefly asked to stop serving water and ice to guests on Friday night.

We asked a resort spokesperson about those reports and if there is any reason for guests to be concerned.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Channel 13 was told the Venetian experienced "a temporary disruption to the water service in isolated areas due to construction," but that "operations are now functioning normally."

We'll update this report if we learn more.

