Vehicular barricade prompts response from police, SWAT at Nellis, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police shut down the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Saturday night due to a "vehicular barricade" in the area.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted to stop a "wanted subject" in a vehicle around 7:36 p.m., but the subject refused to follow officers' commands. The subject is also in possession of a firearm and has "made suicidal statements," police say.

Police are describing the incident as a "vehicular barricade," and SWAT and crisis negotiation teams are on the scene.

Roads in all directions surrounding the intersection of Flamingo and Nellis will remain closed until the situation is resolved.