Las Vegas performer talks Grammys 2021 fashion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taylor Swift and Beyonce made Grammy history Sunday night.

The 2021 Grammy awards honored the best of the best in Los Angeles.

Beyonce won her 28th Grammy becoming the most decorated woman in the award show's history.

The singer won for best R&B performance.

Taylor Swift also won album of the year, becoming the first woman to win this top honor three times.

Record of the Year went to Billie Eilish for "Everything I Wanted."

Monday, Las Vegas legendary Diva Frank Marino joined 13 Action News to discuss the fashion trends seen from Sunday's event.

