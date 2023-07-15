Vegas Vic is once again helping illuminate the Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Vic is lit up once again at the Fremont Street Experience and visitors are noticing. The large, neon cowboy sign across from Circa Las Vegas had been dark for months but recent repairs have it alive again.

Edward and Sonia Casso, visitors from Denver, noticed that the sign was back in business as they strolled through the experience on Friday.

"I did notice it was lit up [Thursday] night," Edward said. "We were here just a couple of months ago and I noticed it wasn't lit up at that time. I didn't think much of it then but I did notice it was back on last night. It's cool."

The sign — showing the cowboy-hat wearing man winking with a cigarette in his mouth — was introduced to Fremont Street back in 1951. That's when it went on the Pioneer Club building, where it stayed for years. Eventually, the sign became neglected and needed to later be restored.

Today, it's a valued piece of Las Vegas history that's visible for visitors and locals to see any time they'd like.

Mike Price, a visitor from Indiana, said he loves all of the neon signs Vegas has to offer.

"I think it's fantastic," Price said. "I had actually forgotten where it was at, but I found and it was exciting to see. It's part of the old flavor of Las Vegas, which is what you get here on Fremont Street."