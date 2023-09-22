Vegas Valley Mustang Charity Car Show gears up for annual fundraiser benefiting St. Jude's Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mustang lovers and car enthusiasts across the valley are coming together this weekend for a good cause at the Vegas Valley Mustang Charity Car Show.

The event will take place this Saturday and will see hundreds of vehicles on display in the Shelby American parking lot. The event will help raise funds for the St. Jude's Ranch for Ailing Children.

Vegas Valley Mustang Charity Car Show has raised over $35,000 to date to help children in need.

The club president, Doug Warner, says giving back to the community is important, especially to organizations like St. Jude's Ranch for Children.

"There's a lot of children in our community that need our help, and St. Jude's Ranch for Children provides that," stated Doug Warner. "Their main focus is on foster care and offering various services to children in our valley who require shelter, nourishment, and guidance."

All proceeds from the event will go directly to support St. Jude's Ranch for Children's initiatives. This Saturday, the event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelby American location.