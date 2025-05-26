Desert, meet rainforest: Affordable new exhibit will offer an interactive, educational rainforest maze.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This summer, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum welcomes Rainforest Adventure, an affordable traveling exhibit created in partnership with Minotaur Mazes. The exhibit features an interactive maze that takes visitors through the four vital layers of the rainforest.

The exhibit offers engaging activities where guests can expect to:



Learn how birds migrate and the hazards they face

Swing like spider monkeys through the canopy

Test their leaping abilities in comparison to rainforest frogs

Identify products derived from rainforests through smell

Explore the importance of rainforests for the global ecosystem.

“The contrast between our desert environment and the lush rainforest creates a powerful educational opportunity that helps visitors appreciate Earth’s incredible diversity.” — Ashley Glenn, marketing manager at Las Vegas Natural History Museum

Jordan Gartner/13 Action News

Tickets are priced at $14 per adult, $12 for students, seniors, and military personnel, and #7 for children ages 3-11, with discounts available for Nevada residents.

The Rainforest Adventure exhibit will be on display until August 10 at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located north of Cashman Center at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N. Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“Even though rainforests seem worlds away from Las Vegas, they affect our climate and weather patterns here in the desert — everything’s connected,” Glenn added. “Many everyday products we use come from rainforest regions, so understanding these ecosystems helps us make better choices about resources we depend on.” — Ashley Glenn, marketing manager at Las Vegas Natural History Museum

More information, including ticket purchase, can be found at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s website, www.lvnhm.org.